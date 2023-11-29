Preity Zinta On Kal Ho Naa Ho Completing 20 Years: 'The Saddest Happy Film I Did'

Preity Zinta in a still from the film. (Courtesy: PreityZinta)

Preity Zinta walked down memory lane as Kal Ho Naa Ho completed two decades since its release. The actor, who played one of the lead characters Naina in the film, received much love for her performance. Preity shared the video of the song titled Soni Banno Chan Si Chamke on her feed and wrote an emotional note. Preity called the film, "saddest happy film" of her career. She also paid a tribute to the late producer Yash Johar, who was an integral part of the film. Preity wrote in the caption, "Kal Ho Naa Ho was the saddest happy film I did. Nothing can replace those memories and I will forever be grateful to Yash Uncle for making this incredible film. It was the last time he was on set. There will never be anyone like you Yash Uncle. You took a piece of my heart with you when you left. This film will forever remind me of you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will forever love you." Preity's post made the Internet nostalgic as well. A user wrote, "The perfect Naina." Another user wrote, "And the saddest, happy movie I ever watched." Take a look at Preity's post here:

Preity also shared a clip featuring the characters from the film talking about Naina. Ditching any caption, she only dropped red heart emojis. Take a look:

Karan Johar wrote an emotional note as his production Karan Johar also mentioned in his post that it was the last film his father was a part of. Karan Johar began his post like this, "This film has been such an emotional journey for me and perhaps for all of us, if I have gathered over the many years. To bring such a stellar starcast together with a story that has a beating heart...it's all kudos to the entire cast and team behind the camera for making Kal Ho Naa Ho still beat strong and within everyone's hearts."

He added, "For me, this was the last film that my father was a part of from the Dharma family...and it feels surreal to have his presence in every frame as I rewatch it even till today. Thank you papa, for guiding us through everything & making stories that matter...and for always standing by what is right. I will always miss you... And thank you Nikkhil for making a directorial debut that is etched forever in all our collective hearts!" Take a look here:

Preity Zinta, who is settled in Los Angeles after her marriage, often hangs out with Priyanka Chopra and her clan. In September, Preity Zinta attended one of the concerts of the Jonas brothers. She signed off the post by officially declaring herself a Jonas Brothers' fan. Her caption read, "What a fun night and what a fun way to be introduced to all the music of the Jonas Brothers Thank you so much Priyanka Chopra for being such an amazing host. Nick Jonas you guys killed it last night. It was an amazing performance. All the best for the rest of the tour. Last night I officially became a Fan." Take a look:

Preity Zinta is popular for films like Dil Chahta Hai, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Koi... Mil Gaya, Veer-Zaara, to name a few.