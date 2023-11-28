20 Years After Kal Ho Naa Ho, Karan Johar Breaks Down The 'Emotional Journey' Of The Film

A still from Kal Ho Naa Ho. (Courtesy: KaranJohar)

Karan Johar wrote an emotional note as his production Kal Ho Naa Ho completed twenty years today. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film featured Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Karan Johar also mentioned in his post that it was the last film his father was a part of. Karan Johar began his post like this, "This film has been such an emotional journey for me and perhaps for all of us, if I have gathered over the many years. To bring such a stellar starcast together with a story that has a beating heart...it's all kudos to the entire cast and team behind the camera for making Kal Ho Naa Ho still beat strong and within everyone's hearts."

He added, "For me, this was the last film that my father was a part of from the Dharma family...and it feels surreal to have his presence in every frame as I rewatch it even till today. Thank you papa, for guiding us through everything & making stories that matter...and for always standing by what is right. I will always miss you... And thank you Nikkhil for making a directorial debut that is etched forever in all our collective hearts!"

Let's have a quick look at the comments section of Karan Johar's post, where the Internet also turned nostalgic walking down memory lane. A user wrote, "Undoubtedly the best dharma movie."Add to that a stellar sound track! Kal ho na ho and Sonu Nigam are etched in every romantics soul..." Abhishek Bachchan and Ridhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart emojis below the post. Take a look:

The story of Kal Ho Naa Ho revolves around Shah Rukh Khan, who is a cancer patient and how he leads his love (played by Preity Zinta) to marry Saif Ali Khan as the situation demands. For the unversed, Karan Johar's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai also turned 25 years a few months back.

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar attended a special event on the occasion of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completing 25 years. A picture of the trio from the special night was shared by Dharma Production's Instagram page. The caption read, "Bohot kuch hota hai seeing them all in one frame!(A lot happens after seeing them all together in one frame." Missing our Anjali the most today! The celebration of pyaar (Love) & dosti (friendship) just got bigger & grander for #25YearsOfKuchKuchHotaHai." Take a look:

Karan Johar returned to the director's chair with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, headlined by Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.