Karan Johar Returned To His Favourite Selfie Spot 'In Honour Of' Kareena Kapoor

Image instagrammed by Karan Johar. (Courtesy: KaranJohar)

Karan Johar's love affair with pouts and selfies is no longer a secret. His signature pouty selfies can give Gen Z a run for their money. Even on the infamous Koffee With Karan couch, the OG pout queen Kareena Kapoor spoke about KJo's pout game. She also threatened (not at all seriously) to unfollow the filmmaker if the selfie saga persisted. Kareena, who was joined by her sister-in-law Alia Bhatt, also spilled the beans on Karan Johar's go-to selfie spot – a particular corner on his terrace. Fast forward to the present, and KJo is at it again. In a black tee and oversized sunglasses, he dropped a fresh pout selfie on Instagram Stories. Adding a touch of humour, the 51-year-old tagged Kareena and declared, “Bebo, I am back at my favourite spot. In your honour.” Too good, KJo, too good.

Surprise, surprise. Kareena Kapoor promptly reposted Karan Johar's signature selfie on her Instagram Stories. With a touch of humour, she wrote, “You couldn't resist!!! Anyway, what to do... Still love you,” accompanied by red hearts and laughing eyes emojis. Looks like the friendly banter between these two selfie aficionados is here to stay.

Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor's long-standing friendship has weathered its fair share of highs and lows. During an episode of his talk show featuring guests Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, Karan Johar candidly recounted a significant rift with Kareena. The filmmaker disclosed that their disagreement stemmed from the movie Kal Ho Na Ho, leading to a period of silence between them. It wasn't until Karan's father faced a cancer diagnosis that the two reconciled. Karan said, "She was like I don't know what to say, I said, don't say anything, I know you are there. When he passed away, she was in Bangkok. We still had not mended, and at the point she landed from her shoot, she came home. We spent all night just chatting. We went back to where we were. When we fought, I said I was never going to speak with her again."

In his autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy, Karan Johar spoke about the incident. He said "Kareena and I didn't speak to each other for almost a year. For a year, we looked through each other at parties. It was very idiotic. She was a kid, she's a decade younger than me."