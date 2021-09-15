Twinkle Khanna's Birthday Wish For Son Aarav Is Everything

Twinkle Khanna with Aarav. (courtesy twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna posted a super cute picture of herself with son Aarav on her Instagram profile on Wednesday. The 47-year-old author posted a happy picture with the birthday boy, who turned 19 today. The mother-son duo can be seen smiling with all their hearts in the picture. Twinkle Khanna wrote in her caption: "My beautiful birthday boy." She accompanied the note with a heart emoji. Akshay's Bell Bottom co-star Vaani Kapoor wrote: "Happy birthday Aarav." Namrata Shirodkar commented: "Happy, happy birthday sweetie Aarav many blessing." Sonakshi Sinha, in the comments section, wrote: "My god not so little anymore! Happy happy birthday Aarav." Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, along with kids Aarav and Nitara flew to London last week, where the actor is currently shooting for a project.

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post here:

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have been married for over 20 years. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar co-starred in films such as International Khiladi and Zulmi. The couple are parents to 19-year-old Aarav and Nitara, 8.

Twinkle Khanna has authored three best-selling books. Her first book Mrs Funnybones was a compilation of her columns. Her second book - The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad was an anthology of short stories, while her third book Pyjamas Are Forgiving was a novel.

Other than being a renowned author, Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist, a former actress, an interior decorator and a film producer. She runs a studio named The White Window (which operates in Mumbai). She also runs a digital content company called Tweak India.