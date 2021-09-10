Akshay Kumar Flies Back To UK With Family Days After Mother's Death

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna at the Mumbai airport.

Highlights Akshay Kumar had returned to Mumbai on Monday

His mother died on Wednesday

Akshay was shooting in UK for a project

Akshay Kumar and his family members were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday afternoon. The actor, along with his wife and author Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav and daughter Nitara, flew back to UK to resume work. The actor, who was in UK for a project, returned to Mumbai to be with his mom earlier this week. Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia was admitted to Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital, where she was in the ICU. She died on Wednesday morning. See the pictures from the airport here:

On Wednesday, Akshay announced the news of his mother's death and he wrote: "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2021

The actor, who turned 54 on Thursday, remembered his late mother with an emotional post that read, "Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on."

Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on. pic.twitter.com/PdCGtRxrvq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2021

Akshay Kumar has a super busy schedule in 2021. Earlier this year, the actor shot for Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. He will soon star in Bachchan Pandey. He will also feature in Prithviraj, which is a biopic of Prithviraj Chauhan. Sooryavanshi, which is Akshay Kumar's foray into Rohit Shetty's cop universe, is expected to release in theatres this year. The actor announced two new projects last year - Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu.