Twinkle Khanna Is Literally 'Dressed To Kill.' Why? To Avoid Small Talk At Parties

Twinkle Khanna, please put that knife down, you're kind of scaring us a great deal. Well, that's the point she's trying to make. Twinkle Khanna, who has a reputation for her extroverted persona, revealed the one thing she detests quite a lot - small talk at parties. And she did drive the point home with an ROFL post, as is ritual. Twinkle Khanna, wearing her signature pyjamas, wears a fierce expression with a knife in her hand in the boomerang post on Instagram. "What I really want to do when I am compelled to exchange pleasantries and make small talk at large parties," Twinkle Khanna captioned her post. What she really does in the video is for you to watch below:

"Dressed to kill," she added in a hashtag - looks like Twinkle Khanna took this a bit too seriously.

Twinkle Khanna often shares slice-of-posts on Instagram, in which she talks about her work from home experience, her stitching skills and her summer staples. Twinkle Khanna is also known for her self-directed humour, which also find way in her Instagram posts. Here's when she captioned her post from an excerpt from her book Pyjamas Are Forgiving: "If a bee entered Mummy's beehive, it would be instantly exterminated and its corpse found only a week later, when she returned to the parlour to wash and set her hair again."

Twinkle Khanna, a former actress, switched careers to become an author. She has these best-selling books to her credit: Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones. Twinkle Khanna currently sports many hats - she's a columnist, an interior designer, a producer and also a Twitter humourist.