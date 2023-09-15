Twinkle Khanna's Birthday Note For Son Aarav, 'All Of 21 And Technically A Grown Man'

Twinkle Khanna with Aarav.(courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna's birthday wish for son Aarav, 21 today, is just too cute. On Friday, Twinkle Khanna shared a picture with the birthday boy. She also shared a throwback photo from Aarav's childhood days. She captioned the post, "All of 21 and technically a grown man. Raising a child is a bit like building a house and designing each room. You do the best you can, and finally, it's time to hand over the house to its rightful owner who will rearrange the furniture the way they like and pay the bills as well. Happy birthday my son, and may your unfailing kindness continue bringing a smile to everyone who knows you."

The comments section of the post was filled up with birthday greetings for Aarav. Hrithik Roshan commented, "Happy birthday Superman." Bobby Deol wrote, "Happy 21st Beta." Malaika Arora commented, "Happy 21st dear Aarav." Namrata Shirodkar's comment read, "Happy happy birthday Aarav lots of love and endless blessings." Archana Puran Singh wrote, "Happyyyyyy birthday Aarav. God bless." Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, "Happy 21st! Love the take on raising kids mama." Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Happy, happy birthday." Amrita Arora added, "Happy birthday."

Check out Twinkle Khanna's post here:

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have been married for over 22 years. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar co-starred in films such as International Khiladi and Zulmi. The couple are parents to 21-year-old son Aarav and daughter Nitara, 11.

Twinkle Khanna is a woman of many hats. She is a celebrated columnist and the author of Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones - all of which were best-sellers. Twinkle is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window, and a film producer. Her last project as a film producer was the National Award-winning film PadMan, which starred her husband Akshay Kumar in the lead role. She also runs a digital content company. She recently completed her Master's degree in writing.

Akshay Kumar's line up of film includes Welcome 3 (titled Welcome To The Jungle), Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue and Housefull 5.