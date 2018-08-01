Twinkle Khanna 'Happy' To Be On A Magazine Cover Because 'I Look My Age, Size'

Twinkle Khanna photographed during her Europe holiday (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Author Twinkle Khanna recently featured on a special cover of Elle India and she clearly couldn't contain her excitement. Wait, it's not because she is on the cover but it's something else which makes her 'happy.' Twinkle, who tweeted about giving up on the battle with her weighing scale, looks 'her age and size' on the cover and this is why she's happy. "This is probably going down as one of my favourite covers - I look my age, my size and I look perfectly happy with it all. A new book and a new look," Twinkle Khanna, 43, tweeted while sharing the magazine cover of the August edition.

Take a look.

This is probably going down as one of my favourite covers -I look my age, my size and I look perfectly happy with it all- A new book and a new look:) Thank you @elleindiaofficial @superearhttps://t.co/b3u27aAhLr — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 1, 2018

Meanwhile, we chanced upon two interesting tweets by Twinkle Khanna this week - one on her battle with the weighing scale and the other is on her 'mission' after watching Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

For Twinkle, 'losing weight is a losing battle.' She tweeted this.

Losing weight is a losing battle - The only way to win that war seems to be death where you lose 21 grams and it never comes back ! #HateMyScale — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 30, 2018

"My mission after seeing the new Mission: Impossible is to try and age like Tom Cruise," Twinkle posted last afternoon, adding that was she was once told that she looked like Tom Cruise.

My mission after seeing the new Mission Impossible is to try and age like Tom Cruise-Someone once told me that I look like him- I don't know if that meant I have movie star looks or that I just look like a short man! — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 31, 2018

Last year, Twinkle featured on Vogue cover with best friend Karan Johar and actress Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. Reminiscing her school days with Karan, she had tweeted, "As two chubby nerds in bursting uniforms in Panchgani, Karan and I couldn't have imagined being on the cover of Vogue together someday."

As two chubby nerds in bursting uniforms in Panchgani @karanjohar & I couldn't have imagined being on the cover of Vogue together someday pic.twitter.com/P8XhMC6g1B — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 26, 2017

Twinkle Khanna is married to actor Akshay Kumar. The couple are parents to children Aarav and Nitara. She is the author of two bestsellers - Mrs Funnybones and The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad. Pyjamas Are Forgiving, is her third book.

Twinkle Khanna is also a producer. She produced Akshay's last-released film PadMan. And, not to forget, she's also the undisputed queen of one-liners.