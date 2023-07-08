Twinkle Khanna, Aarav And Nitara Through The Eyes Of Akshay Kumar. See Holiday Post

A still from Akshay Kumar's video. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar, on Saturday afternoon, shared a post from his holiday at an undisclosed destination. In the video, Akshay Kumar's wife and author Twinkle Khanna can be seen soaking up the sun. The video also has glimpses of Akshay and Twinkle's son Aarav and their daughter Nitara. He added Adrian Berenguer's piece of Little Things music to the video and he captioned it, "Nothing better than these precious moments to try my photography skills. Thank you God for this sunshine in my life. I feel blessed."

Check out Akshay Kumar's post here:

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna never fail to give us couple goals. On their wedding anniversary this year, Akshay Kumar wished Twinkle Khanna with this picture and he wrote, "Two imperfect people who have perfectly been stuck together since twenty-two years! Happy anniversary Tina."

On their 22nd wedding anniversary this year, Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of the special gift Akshay gave her and she wrote, "Only he could have got me this card. 22 years and it feels like our 2nd anniversary. It's been over two decades and we have built a life that encompasses two children, our extended families, work, friends, dogs, a few goldfish, independence and stability. I suppose you don't have to be alike to make it work. You just have to like each other enough. #bestfriends."

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have been married for over 22 years. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar co-starred in films such as International Khiladi and Zulmi. The couple are parents to 20-year-old son Aarav and daughter Nitara, 10.Twinkle Khanna is a best-selling author and columnist now. She also runs a content creation company.

In terms of work, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in OMG 2 with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. He will also be seen in Housefull 5. The actor confirmed the project in an Instagram post earlier this month.