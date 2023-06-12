Twinkle Khanna, Pushing 50, Reveals What It's Like To Go Back To University

Still from a video shared by Twinkle Khanna.(courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna marches to her own beat. Daughter of veteran actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna withdrew from a career in acting to pursue interior designing and writing. After earning acclaim as a best-selling author, Twinkle Khanna decided to go back to college, joining the Goldsmiths, University of London. In a new post, the multi-hyphenate has reflected on going back to university when she is on the anvil of turning fifty. Twinkle Khanna has posted a video in which she is seen walking to the university, grabbing a meal with friends, and getting her work done. In the caption, she wrote, “What's it like going back to Uni on the cusp of my fiftieth year on this planet? Well, it's now been nine months of attending classes and questioning my sanity as I sprint along the last stretch of finishing my Masters. Who knew I would be willing to put myself through submissions, grades, and a thousand mugs of coffee as I try to focus through lectures?”

Reflecting on her unique choices in life, Twinkle Khanna added, “Sometimes I think I should have applied for a Masters in strange life choices instead of one in writing! But on the other hand, I would not have all these new experiences and even a uni gang, fabulous women I can count on to pull me through deadlines and make me laugh during lunch breaks. Tight skin, a flat tummy, endless energy—you can either count the things you have lost or see what you can gain. Getting old is a mathematical equation; I would rather consider it a multiplication sum than look at it as a subtraction. Agree? Disagree?”

Twinkle Khanna also added the title track from Dil Chahta Hai in the background.

In response, designer Farah Khan Ali wrote, “Well done, Tina.”

Late last year, Twinkle Khanna also shared a video of her superstar husband Akshay Kumar visiting her at the university. Sharing a video with the text bubble: “When he comes to investigate where I study and what I am really doing at uni,” she added, “What's it like to be an older student going back to university to do my Masters? I feel like my mind has been thrown into a washing machine every day and it's a delight to walk around with squeaky-clean ideas. There are evenings when I am working on my assignments and the kids are working on theirs, on our dining table with papers strewn across and shared pencils And I turn into a giddy teenager when my husband comes to pick me up from uni.”

Twinkle Khanna is the author of Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving. She has been married to Akshay Kumar since 2001.