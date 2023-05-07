Nothing, Just Twinkle Khanna 'Doing' King Charles' Coronation 'The Right Way'. See ROFL Post

Twinkle Khanna shared this picture. (courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna is well-known for her witty one-liners and funny social media posts. The actor-turned-author often shares her thoughts on current affairs, albeit in a light-hearted manner. One of the biggest developments over the last few days has been the coronation of King Charles III in England. On the occasion, Twinkle Khanna – who enrolled herself in Goldsmiths, University of London to pursue a Master's degree in Fiction Writing last year – shared a fun video on social media. In it, Twinkle Khanna is seen sitting in a cab wearing a mask of Meghan Markle, while her co-passenger is seen wearing a mask of Prince Harry. For the unversed, Prince Harry is the younger son of King Charles III and has been vocal about his differences with the royal family, along with his wife Meghan.

In the clip, Twinkle Khanna is seen waving the British flag as she says, “Oh look there's Harry, and in case you were wondering, Meghan is here for the coronation. Woohoo!” referring to Meghan's absence from the coronation. Towards the end of the video, Twinkle even gives us a glimpse of her face from behind the mask.

In the caption, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “Doing coronation the right way (smile emoji)."

Late last year, Twinkle Khanna gave us a glimpse of her life as a student in a video. In it, she also shared just how excited she gets when her husband, superstar Akshay Kumar drops in to see her at the university. She shared a video with the text bubble, “When he comes to investigate where I study and what I am really doing at the uni.”

In the caption, she wrote, “What's it like to be an older student going back to university to do my Masters? I feel like my mind has been thrown into a washing machine every day and it's a delight to walk around with squeaky clean ideas. There are evenings when I am working on my assignments and the kids are working on theirs-on our dining table with papers strewn across and shared pencils And I turn into a giddy teenager when my husband comes to pick me up from uni.”

Check out the video here:

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist, and author of several best-selling books including Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, and Mrs Funnybones. In addition to being an author, Twinkle is also an interior decorator and owns her own company called The White Window. She has also produced a National Award-winning film called PadMan, featuring her husband Akshay Kumar in the lead role. She also runs her digital content company called Tweak India.

On the personal front, Twinkle Khanna has been married to Akshay Kumar since 2001. The couple has two children together – Aarav and Nitara.