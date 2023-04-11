Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna's Shoot Diaries Doubled Up As A Tea Date

Akshay Kumar with Twinkle Khanna. (courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna and husband Akshay Kumar's shoot diaries were all things mushy. On Tuesday afternoon, Mrs Funnybones shared a BTS video from a shoot, which doubled up as a tea date of sorts. In the video, Akshay and Twinkle can be seen smiling and chatting as they pose for the video. Twinkle Khanna added an adorably honest caption to her post and she wrote: "Behind the scenes and we are smiling a bit more in front of the cameras than we would if we were just having tea together." She added in her caption, "I think love makes for a great canape but friendship is the main course that keeps you going. Agree? Disagree?" She added the hashtags #behindthescenes and #shootdiaries to her post. In the comments section, Saba Ali Khan dropped heart emojis.

Twinkle Khanna accompanied the video with Suriel Hess' Little Bit More. Check out Twinkle Khanna's post here:

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have been married for over 22 years. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar co-starred in films such as International Khiladi and Zulmi. The couple are parents to 20-year-old son Aarav and daughter Nitara, 10.

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and the author of Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones - all of which were best-sellers. Twinkle is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window, and a film producer. Her last project as a film producer was the National Award-winning film PadMan, which starred her husband Akshay Kumar in the lead role. She also runs a digital content company called Tweak India.