To Their First Director Satish Kaushik, From Sanjay Kapoor And Tusshar Kapoor: 'He Was Like A Father'

Sanjay Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

Veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik died early on Thursday morning, leaving fans, friends, and the entertainment industry in shock. He was 66. As per the filmmaker's close friend and industry colleague Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik died of an alleged heart attack around 1 am on Thursday. With cinema lovers across the country mourning the loss, tributes and condolence messages are pouring in from all quarters. Actor Sanjay Kapoor, whose debut film Prem was directed by Satish Kaushik, has shared a heartfelt condolence note on social media. Posting a black and white image from the sets of the film in which the actor is seen with the late filmmaker and co-star Tabu, Sanjay Kapoor said that he was shocked to hear the tragic news.

Sanjay Kapoor said, “Extremely saddened and shocked. My debut film Prem was directed by Satish ji and what a talented director/actor he was, have such fond memories of him, and I can't digest he is no more. RIP Satish ji, love and strength to his wife Shashi and his daughter. You will always remain close to my heart.”

See the post here:

Sanjay Kapoor is not the only actor who made his debut under the watchful eyes of Satish Kaushik. Actor Tusshar Kapoor made his debut with Satish Kaushik's directorial project Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai and he too has shared a moving tribute on social media. Sharing an image in which he is seen with the late filmmaker, Tusshar Kapoor said that he simply cannot “come to terms with the terrible news” of the director's death.

In his note, Tusshar Kapoor wrote: “I still haven't been able to come to terms with the terrible news I've woken up to this morning. Speechless right now as I'm struggling to wrap myself around the shock and it all continues to seem unbelievable. Words cannot describe what Satish ji meant to me and my journey in the film industry, it all began with him and he was like a father to me. He was an Institution in his own right and now with his passing on a huge loss to our fraternity. My prayers are with his soul and my deepest Condolences to his family, and friends like me. Will miss you sir, until we're back on set together again. Goodbye, RIP.”

Kareena Kapoor – who played the lead opposite Tusshar Kapoor in Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai – also shared a note dedicated to the late filmmaker. Satish Kaushik directed Kareena Kapoor in another project titled Milenge Milenge. Sharing a photo of Satish Kaushik, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. Milenge Milenge. Extremely heartbroken Satish ji… Thinking of all our times together...Rest in laughter and peace.”

Satish Kaushik is an alumnus of the prestigious National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India. He is known for his work in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Udta Punjab, Mr India, Deewana Mastana. As a director, he has films such as Tere Naam, Milenge Milenge, and Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai to his credit.

Satish Kaushik is survived by his wife Shashi Kaushik and daughter Vanshika.