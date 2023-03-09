Actor Satish Kaushik Dies At 67

Satish Kaushik was 67.

Bollywood actor and director Satish Chandra Kaushik died today, Anupam Kher informed in a tweet. He was 67.

"Actor Satish Kaushik passes away, "Actor Anupam Kher tweets along with a picture of both actors.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mr Kher wrote, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Satish Chandra Kaushik who was born on April 13, 1956, was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter.