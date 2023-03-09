'A Sudden Full Stop': Gloom Over Actor Satish Kaushik's Death

Satish Kaushik studied at the prestigious National School of Drama. (File)

The sudden death of actor-director Satish Chandra Kaushik today shocked the Hindi film industry. Several artistes recalled their memories with the actor, who popularly played the role of 'Calendar' in Anil Kapoor-starrer Mr India, and paid their tributes on social media.

Mr Kaushik died after a heart attack on the way to the hospital, his close friend and actor Anupam Kher said today. He was 66.

Mr Kher also shared a heartfelt note for his "best friend".

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

"I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti," Mr Kher tweeted in Hindi.

Actor Kangana Ranaut said he was a "kind and genuine man" and was her "biggest cheerleader".

Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vwCp2PA64u — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2023

"Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti," said the actor.

Satish Kaushik will be missed immensely by the film fraternity and his millions of admirers, tweeted filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be missed immensely by the film fraternity & millions of admires, My deepest condolences to his family members. #OmShanti.🙏 @satishkaushik2pic.twitter.com/Q9Sd0M1f28 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 9, 2023

"I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be missed immensely by the film fraternity & millions of admires, My deepest condolences to his family members. #OmShanti," he said.

Satish Kaushik studied at the prestigious National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India. He acted in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Udta Punjab, Mr India, Deewana Mastana. He also directed movies like Tere Naam and Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai.