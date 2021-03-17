Trishala Dutt's Wonderful Response To Question About Boyfriend's Death

A file photo of Trishala Dutt with her late boyfriend. (courtesy trishaladutt)

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt, who frequently interacts with her Instafam and often addresses issues like therapy, dealing with grief and more, was triggered by an outrageous question from an Instagram user on Tuesday. "Sorry to ask this but why haven't you disclosed how your boyfriend passed away? What's his name?" asked the Instagram user. Trishala Dutt, who lost her boyfriend in the year 2019 and frequently remembers him through Instagram posts, began her response by writing: "I apologise in advance if my response comes off as cold." She added that she isn't "mad or offended" by the question and wrote that she wishes to "educate people about basic social 101 skills."

She wrote in her reply, "I appreciate your question. I do. Let's all be honest about basic human behavior and curiosity - Its natural to want to know how someone passed away. Even if it is "none of your business," right?" She schooled the Instagram user that such behavior, especially when you are not close to someone, appears as if one is "prying." She added, "The most inappropriate reaction is enquiring about the cause of death."

Trishala Dutt, instead of humiliating the Instagram user, decided to focus on the cognitive aspect of the question and where such behavior stems from. She wrote: "I want you to ask yourself this question - What is the purpose of me doing/ asking this? Will knowing the answer allow me to help this person. Or is it just morbid curiosity?"

She signed off her reply with these words: "Grief 101 lesson- "If you are not entitled to know the specifics of the passing, stop asking. Asking for those details does nothing for the conversation. It does not console the person, nor brings the person who passed away, back."

Read Trishala Dutt's reply here:

Screenshot of Trishala Dutt's Instagram story.

Trishala is the daughter of Sanjay Dutt and his first wife Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour. Trishala was raised by her maternal grandparents in USA, where she currently stays. Her father Sanjay Dutt is now married to Maanayata and the couple are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra.