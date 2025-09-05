When Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Said How She Dealt With Her Father's Jail Term: "People Expected Me To Cry Publicly"

A couple of days ago, Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala shared a cryptic note about parenting and mental health, triggering speculation if everything is fine between her and her father. As the chatter gained momentum, an old interview of Trishala resurfaced where she spoke about how she dealt wih her father's jail term.

During an interview with The Hindustan Times in 2015, Trishala said, "I sent him a Father's Day message already, but for his fans, I can say that they must watch out when he comes back, because he's going to be back with a bang, as usual. He is someone you can't break, and I'm sure his fans will be completely blown away once he's back. Even I'm excited, [and] I can't wait to see what he's going to do."

Sanjay Dutt was convicted for possessing illegal firearms during the 1993 Mumbai Blast. He was sentenced to five years in prison and served a considerable time of his sentence before being released in February 2016, approximately eight months early due to good conduct.

During the period, Trishala used to write letters to her father. "When he went to jail, and I knew I wasn't going to hear regularly from him for the next two-three years, that's when I realised that it's time to grow up. Yes, I was sad, but I had to be strong for my family and myself."

Trishala admitted that the crisis shaped her as a strong individual. "I'm not a child anymore, and I think some people forget that, and expected me to cry publicly, because everyone has seen me in my baby stages while I was growing up in Bollywood, but that's not who I am anymore. Tough situations really strengthen you as a person."

Trishala And Sunjay's Relationship Dynamics

On July 29 this year, Sanjay Dutt turned 66 and he received a wish from his daughter. Sharing a throwback picture with him, Trishala wrote, "Love You More Each Day."

On August 10, Trishala celebrated her birthday and Sanjay didn't forget to wish her.

Sanjay Dutt shares Trishala from his first marriage with Richa Sharma, who died in 1996 due to a brain tumour. Trishala presently lives in the United States and works as a psychotherapist.

Sanjay, later, married Maanayata Dutt in 2008. In 2010, the couple was blessed with twins - a son Shahraan and a daughter Iqra.

While Trishala prefers to stay away from the limelight, Shahraan and Iqra make occasional appearances on their parents' social media feeds.

Sanjay Dutt's Work

Sanjay has been roped in to play a crucial role in Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandar," where he will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh for the first time.