<i>Dhurandhar</i>: Presenting Sanjay Dutt As 'Jinn' In First-Look Poster

After unveiling R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal's looks from Dhurandhar, the makers have now revealed Sanjay Dutt's first look from the upcoming film.

What's Happening

Sanjay Dutt's look was released ahead of the Dhurandhar trailer launch on November 12.

In the poster, the actor is seen dressed in white, staring intensely at the camera.

The makers introduced his character as "The Jinn."

Background

Earlier, Ranveer Singh had shared first looks of his co-stars, describing Arjun Rampal's character as the "Angel of Death" and R Madhavan's role as "The Charioteer of Karma."

On Sunday, he unveiled the first look of R Madhavan's character.

The poster shows him in a completely new avatar. Dressed in a formal grey suit with frameless glasses and a serious expression, the actor looks almost unrecognisable.

The side note read, "The Charioteer of Karma. 3 Days To Go! #DhurandharTrailer out on 12th November at 12:12 PM. In Cinemas 5th December."

Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is reportedly inspired by true events. While the storyline has been kept under wraps, reports suggest that Ranveer Singh will portray an undercover spy in a film that pays tribute to the bravery of Indian agents operating in Pakistan.

The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. Dhurandhar is slated to release in theatres on December 5, 2025