Ranveer Singh Unveils R Madhavan's Intense Character 'Charioteer Of Karma' In <i>Dhurandhar</i>

Ranveer Singh's fans are thrilled as the makers of his upcoming film Dhurandhar continue to drop one character poster after another. On Sunday, they unveiled the first look of R Madhavan's character.

The poster shows him in a completely new avatar. Dressed in a formal grey suit with frameless glasses and a serious expression, the actor looks almost unrecognisable.

The side note read, “The Charioteer of Karma. 3 Days To Go! #DhurandharTrailer out on 12th November at 12:12 PM. In Cinemas 5th December."

Reacting to the post, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Maddy Supremacy!” Meanwhile, Ravi Dubey posted a clapping hands emoji.

Before R Madhavan's look dropped, the makers of Dhurandhar treated fans to Arjun Rampal's fierce first look from the film. On Saturday, Ranveer Singh uploaded the poster on Instagram.

In the poster, Arjun was rocking short hair and a long beard. He also sported a ring, held a cigar, and had an angry stare that did all the talking. In the caption, Ranveer hyped up Arjun's character, calling him an “Angel of Death.”

Last month, the makers dropped the title track of Dhurandhar. The song, composed by Shashwat Sachdev and Charanjit Ahuja, blends modern hip-hop vibes with Punjabi beats and a touch of cinematic intensity. Click here to read all about it.

Along with Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, Dhurandhar also stars Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna in key roles. The trailer is set to drop on November 12.

The film is written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar as co-producers. Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, Dhurandhar dives into the untold stories of mysterious men behind covert missions. It is slated to hit theatres on December 5.

