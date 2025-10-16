<i>Dhurandhar</i> Title Track: Ranveer Singh's Swag Steals The Show In Fiery Song

Ranveer Singh's next film Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, is among the most anticipated releases of the year. The first look was unveiled earlier on Singh's birthday, and now the title track is out. The song also marks the first-ever Bollywood project of popular rapper Hanumankind.

About The Title Track

Dhurandhar's title track is a fiery anthem that perfectly encapsulates the high-octane drama expected from the film. The first look laid the foundation for the spy-action thriller, and now the title track adds another layer of swag to it.

Saregama India, in association with Jio Studios and B62 Studios, presents Ranveer Singh in a powerful avatar.

Composed by Shashwat Sachdev and Charanjit Ahuja, the track is a bold fusion of modern hip-hop, Punjabi flavour, and cinematic grit. Featuring vocals by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Muhammad Sadiq, and Ranjit Kaur, the song captures the intensity of Dhurandhar. The lyrics are penned by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, and Babu Singh Maan.

Music director and producer Shashwat Sachdev shared, "Na De Dil Pardesi Nu is a folk classic that carries deep emotion, which made reimagining it for Dhurandhar both an honour and a responsibility. The song was written into the film's soul - it was in the script from the very beginning, and I built its sound from that spark. Ojas Gautam (Dhurandhar's DA) and I shaped the sonic energy around it until it became the heartbeat of the film's world. Later, one night in the studio, Aditya Dhar, Hanumankind, and I captured an impromptu rap that brought raw, instinctive fire to the track - the kind of moment you live for as a composer. This version bridges generations - resonating with those who grew up with the original while connecting with a younger audience through its contemporary pulse."

Background

Dhurandhar is presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios. It is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar serving as co-producers. The film explores the origins of unknown men involved in covert operations and is scheduled to release on December 5, 2025.

Ranveer Singh also has Don 3 in the pipeline, directed by Farhan Akhtar, where he will take on the titular role, succeeding Shah Rukh Khan.

In A Nutshell

The Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar's title track dropped today, and it has already created a frenzy. The film is slated to hit cinemas on December 5, 2025.

