<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

After a solid start with a Rs 27 crore opening, Dhurandhar grew further on its first Saturday.

What's Happening

As per early estimates from Sacnilk, Dhurandhar collected Rs 31 crore on day two, bringing its total to Rs 58 crore.

The action drama posted an overall theatre occupancy of 39.63% on Saturday.

Morning shows recorded 17.26%, afternoon shows stood at 35.46%, evening shows at 42.65%, and night screenings saw the highest turnout at 63.16%.

Pune registered the best numbers among major cities with 49.50% occupancy.

With the current momentum, the film is likely to secure increased showings and could soon cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

Background

For comparison, Ranveer Singh's previous release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opened at Rs 11.1 crore, collected Rs 16.05 crore on its second day, and finished with around Rs 182 crore in India.

Dhurandhar is performing at a stronger pace and shows a steeper upward trajectory at the box office.

It has also delivered the third-biggest opening of the year, trailing only War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles.