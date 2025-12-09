Who Is Rishima Sarin? Dhurandhar Puts Major Mohit Sharma's Widow In Limelight

Days before the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar hit the theaters, the name of Major Mohit Sharma came into the spotlight, particularly after his parents approached the court, alleging the movie was based on their son's life.

Despite director Aditya Dhar's denial, the family claimed Ranveer Singh's character was inspired by the real-life events of the late officer. The High Court, however, dismissed the claim.

Major Mohit Sharma was renowned for his courage and daring operations. He carried out some of the most dangerous missions for the Indian Army, including going undercover to infiltrate terrorist organisations by secretly joining a Hizbul Mujahideen group.

Following his death, the army awarded the "next of kin" honours to his widow, Rishima Sarin, which created trouble within the family.

Who is Major Mohit Sharma's wife, Rishima Sarin?

Born in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab, Rishima comes from an army background. Her father is a retired Colonel, Mohan Lal Sareen. Her brother is also a colonel in one of the artillery regiments.

She is a lieutenant colonel in the Indian Army, a senior officer rank. She joined the Army Service Corps in 2001 and, in 2023, became the first female officer to serve as an Agniveer recruiter.

The couple share two children.

Dispute between Rishima and her in-laws

In 2010, reports revealed a legal dispute between Major Sharma's parents and Rishima Sarin. His parents claimed that the law grants full rights only to the widow and does not recognise the efforts of parents.

His parents alleged they were excluded from basic privileges, such as being invited to receive the Ashok Chakra and attending award ceremonies. His mother stated that they received the passes only a day before Republic Day.

The family also claimed that they were not given their son's clothes and shoes, which he wore during duty and alleged that they were denied the right to take photographs at his passing-out parade. They said this was due to Rishima, who comes from an army background.

Rishima's father, however, stated that after her husband's death, she had to take a month-long leave and seek psychiatric help to cope with the stress of dealing with her in-laws.