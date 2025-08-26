Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Drops Cryptic Note On Parenting And Mental Health: "Family Is Not A Free Pass To Mistreat You"

Days after her birthday, Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala shared a cryptic note on her Instagram Stories, raising eyebrows if everything is well between her and her family.

In her note, Trishala wrote, "Not everyone who shares your blood deserves a place in your life. Sometimes, the most draining, invalidating, and dismissive people we know carry the title 'family.' You're allowed to protect your peace. You're allowed to go low-contact or no contact. You're allowed to choose your mental health over preserving the family image."

"Because 'family' is not a free pass to mistreat, manipulate, or guilt-trip you. You DO NOT owe continued access to anyone who keeps hurting you - even if they raised you. When a parent cares more about how the family appears to the world than how it actually feels to live in it, that's a problem," she concluded.

Trishala And Sunjay's Relationship Dynamics

On July 29, Sanjay Dutt turned 66 and he received a wish from his daughter. Sharing a throwback picture with him, Trishala wrote, "Love You More Each Day."

On August 10, Trishala celebrated her birthday and Sanjay didn't forget to wish her.

Sanjay Dutt shares Trishala from his first marriage with Richa Sharma, who died in 1996 due to a brain tumour. Trishala presently lives in the United States and works as a psychotherapist.

Sanjay, later, married Maanayata Dutt in 2008. In 2010, the couple was blessed with twins - a son Shahraan and a daughter Iqra.

While Trishala prefers to stay away from the limelight, Shahraan and Iqra make occasional appearances on their parents' social media feeds.

Sanjay Dutt's Work

Sanjay has been roped in to play a crucial role in Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandar," where he will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh for the first time.

Presented by Jio Studios and B62 Studios production, the project will see R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna in key roles, along with Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Jimmy Sheirgill as the supporting cast.