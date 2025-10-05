When Madhuri Dixit Avoided Being Papped With Sanjay Dutt After His Arrest In 1993 Mumbai Blasts Case

Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt were one of the most talked-about pairs in Bollywood during the early 1990s. Their chemistry in Saajan had fans hooked, and rumours about their off-screen closeness only added to the buzz. They worked together on several projects after that, but things changed drastically when Sanjay was arrested in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blasts case. The controversy is said to have created a distance between them, with reports suggesting that Madhuri chose to quietly step away from the actor during that period.

Recently, film journalist and writer Hanif Zaveri spoke about an interesting moment that showed how things had shifted between the two. In an interview with Meri Saheli, he recalled an event that took place when Sanjay was out on bail. The director of Mahaanta, Afzal Khan, had organised a party to bring the team together and hoped to present both stars before the press.

Hanif Zaveri, who was present at the venue, said, “When Sanjay Dutt was in jail, the film industry protested against his arrest. Madhuri refused to participate. When Sanjay was released on bail, Mahaanta's director, Afzal Khan, organised a party. Madhuri gave her word that she would attend the party. I happened to be present as well. There was a stage on one side, and on the other side, there was a table with some chairs. This is where I was sitting. I saw Madhuri enter with her secretary and a few others, but instead of going up to the stage, they stopped and took seats near me.”

According to the journalist, Madhuri Dixit had noticed Sanjay Dutt already sitting on stage, and she seemed uneasy about joining him.

“I noticed that they were anxious, and assumed that they would make their way to the stage soon. But instead of joining the cast on stage, Madhuri and the others got up and left the venue. All the photographers were waiting to capture Madhuri and Sanjay's first photo together after his arrest. I knew why she left; Madhuri didn't want to be photographed with Sanjay,” Hanif Zaveri shared.

The film journalist also gave a bit of background about their relationship. He mentioned that the two were quite close at one point, and Madhuri's family, especially her mother (Snehlata Dixit), wanted her to settle down soon. But when Sanjay got into legal trouble, Madhuri decided to step away from the situation.

“She (Madhuri) was afraid that she would be investigated too,” Hanif Zaveri said. He added that Madhuri's mother even tried to find her a suitable match – first with singer Suresh Wadkar, and later with Dr Sriram Nene, whom she eventually married.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene got married in 1999. The couple welcomed their first son, Arin, in 2003, and their second child, Ryan, was born in 2005.

On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt has been married three times. His first marriage was to actress Richa Sharma in 1987, who died in 1996 due to brain cancer. The couple has a daughter, Trishala. In 1998, Sanjay married model Rhea Pillai, but the two parted ways in 2008. Later that same year, he actor married Maanayata Dutt. The couple welcomed twins, Shahraan and Iqra, in October 2010.

Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt shared screen space in movies like Saajan, Khalnayak, Sahibaan, Thanedaar, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kanoon Apna Apna and Mahaanta. Years later, they even reunited for Abhishek Varman's Kalank.