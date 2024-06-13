Privacy Please: Triptii Dimri's Italian Retreat Demands Respect

Triptii Dimri shared this image. (courtesy: tripti_dimri)

Triptii Dimri's latest Instagram entries need your undivided attention. The Animal star has taken some time off from her busy schedule for a vacation. Where is she, you ask? Triptii is busy soaking in the scenic beauty of Italy. On Thursday, Triptii dropped a montage of her Italian escapade. Dressed in a navy-blue printed ensemble, Triptii can be seen having the best time on this trip. From taking a long scenic walk to posing with the sunset, Triptii's postcards are oh-so-good. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, “Here's to looking at you Italy.” Replying to the post, veteran actress Archana Puran Singh dropped a handful of heart-eye emoticons.

Triptii Dimri also took her taste buds for a ride. The actress, on her Instagram Stories, dropped a picture of herself relishing the authentic red sauce spaghetti. Along with the picture, Triptii wrote, “When in Italy.”

Now, take a look at Triptii Dimri and her “favourite subject”. In the frame shared on Instagram Stories, the actress is seen taking pictures of the beautiful flowers in Italy. “Me with my favourite subject,” read the text attached to it.

Next, we have Triptii Dimri enjoying a wholesome breakfast with a breathtaking view. Take a look at the picture here:

Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri recently wrapped up the first schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which also features Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan.

Next, Triptii Dimri will share the big screen with Rajkummar Rao in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial is scheduled to hit the theatres in October. Triptii is also part of Karan Johar's Dhadak 2. She will be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Apart from this, Triptii Dimri has Anand Tiwari's Bad Newz in the line-up. The film features Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk.