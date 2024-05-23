Triptii Dimri Is A Ray Of Sunshine In Her New Beach Video

Image shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: tripti_dimri)

Animal star Triptii Dimri is a true-blue beach baby and her latest Instagram entry stands as proof. On Thursday, Triptii Dimri shared a reel from her beach vacation on her Instagram feed. The clip featured the actress soaking in the scenic beauty of the beach. She looked stunning in white top and yellow cotton trousers. The video captured the radiant actress striking several poses under the blue skies. Alongside the video, she wrote a simple caption, it read, “As easy as it comes…as easy it goes.”

See what Triptii posted:

Triptii Dimri recently wrapped up the first schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan. After wrapping up the first schedule, the actress jetted off for a relaxing Goan vacation. Triptii Dimri's rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant also shared images from the same location While the duo have maintained privacy regarding their relationship status despite circulating reports, their shared vacation hints at a deeper connection. Although they haven't posted joint pictures, the similar backgrounds in their individual photos suggest a shared experience in Goa.

On March 26, Triptii Dimri delighted fans with vibrant glimpses from her Holi celebrations. Embracing the festive spirit, she was smeared with colours. The actress sported a simple white kurta. She kept her look minimal with sunglasses. Triptii was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant. They shared photos with each other on their respective social media handles.

On the work front, Triptii Dimri has several exciting projects lined up. She will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Apart from that, she will be featured in Anand Tiwari's film Bad Newz, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. Triptii Dimri will also share screen space with Rajkummar Rao in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.