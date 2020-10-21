Trick Or Treat: From Spooky Films To Costume Ideas, Sonam Kapoor's Halloween Plans For This Year

Sonam Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy sonamkapoor)

Highlights Sonam started a challenge for her Instafam

She also curated a list of horror Bollywood films

Sonam Kapoor dressed as Anarkali for Halloween last year

Sonam Kapoor might not be able to party on Halloween this year but she surely has her plans for the day ready. The actress has been sharing her Halloween plans - one post at a time. The actress shared some of her previous Halloween looks on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Just because you can't attend Halloween parties, doesn't mean you shouldn't dress up." The actress asked her Instafam to get ready with their spooky best costumes or to play dress up as their favourite horror character - "the scarier, the merrier," she added. As a part of her #TakeTwoWithSonam series, the actress asked her fans to recreate some of her Halloween looks.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's post to know more:

Sonam Kapoor's Halloween plans for the year also include watching some of the best horror and supernatural thrillers. She wrote: "This Halloween season, I'm making it a point to revisit some of these age-old classics. Are you? Tell me in the comments below, which supernatural thrillers from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s are your favourite and why." The film's on her list include Mahal, Aur Kaun, Gumnaam, Raaz and Bees Saal Baad, among others.

Last year, Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja dressed up as Anarkali and Salim, respectively, from the classic Mughal-E-Azam.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Sonam also stared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, last year. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects as of now.