Trending: When Kapil Sharma Reunited With Sunil Grover At A Wedding

Kapil Sharma photographed with Sunil Grover at a wedding. (courtesy: dr_mashoor._gulati)

Highlights Kapil and Sunil shared the stage at a recent wedding

Mika Singh was also present there

Sunil, earlier starred in Kapil Sharma's shows

Comedians Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma, who parted ways in 2017, were recently spotted together at an event. In case you are wondering what the occasion was - it was a wedding. On Friday, Kapil shared a snippet from the wedding on his Twitter profile, in which the duo could be seen sharing the stage. We also got a glimpse of singer Mika Singh performing at the wedding. Sharing the video on Twitter, Kapil wrote: "It was such a special and beautiful evening paaji. Thanks for all the love and warmth. God bless the beautiful couple and congratulations to the whole family and friends."

Take a look at the video here:

It was such a special n beautiful evening paji. Thanks for all the love n warmth. God bless the beautiful couple n congratulations to whole kumria family n friends https://t.co/DKDSxoDh9e — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 13, 2020

Sunil Grover starred in Kapil Sharma's shows - Comedy Nights With Kapil and the previous seasons of The Kapil Sharma Show. However, the 42-year-old comedian quit The Kapil Sharma Show, after Kapil allegedly abused him while he was flying home from Melbourne in 2017.

In a previous interview with news agency IANS, when Sunil was asked if we would like to collaborate with his former colleague again, he said, "Time will tell, God will tell. Right now I am concentrating on my show and hope I am able to bring a smile on everyone's faces."

Sunil Grover became a household name after he featured in the television show Comedy Nights With Kapil. He also featured in TV shows such as The Kapil Sharma Show and Kanpur Wale Khuranas. Sunil Grover also starred in Vishal Bhardwaj's comedy drama Pataakha, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan. He featured as Salman Khan's best friend in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat.

Kapil Sharma is currently seen hosting the television talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. He made his debut in the TV industry with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (season 3). He stepped into Bollywood with the 2015 film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.