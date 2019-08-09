Trending: This Pic Of Katrina Kaif From The Sets Of 2005 Film Is Thrilling The Internet

This image was shared by one of Katrina Kaif's fan clubs. (Image courtesy KatrinaKaifFB)

We have a special treat for all the Katrina Kaif fans out there and we assure you that it will make your day slightly better. On Friday, we chanced upon a throwback picture of the actress from the sets of the 2005 Telugu film Allari Pidigu. The picture which was shared by a fan club dedicated to the actress on Twitter, is going insanely viral on social media. In the photograph, Katrina can be seen happily posing for the camera as she sits pretty, dressed in a soft pink dress. The comments section of the post was flooded with comments like "cute" and "so adorable." To be honest, we share a similar school of thought - Katrina does look adorable.

"Throwback: Katrina Kaif on the sets of Allari Pidigu in 2005," read the caption on the aforementioned post. Check out the picture here:

#Throwback Katrina Kaif on the sets of Allari Pidigu in 2005 pic.twitter.com/tnMELt4L82 — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) August 8, 2019

Katrina Kaif stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with Kaizad Gustad's 2003 film Boom. After featuring in several regional films, Katrina got her big Bollywood break in David Dhawan's Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, co-starring Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Sushmita Sen. She then featured in hit films like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, Welcome, Partner, Race and Singh Is Kinng among many others.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, co-starring Akshay Kumar. The film will be backed by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions.

Katrina Kaif's last release was Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, in which Salman Khan played the titular role.

