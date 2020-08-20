Trending: Shraddha Kapoor And Ranbir Kapoor Spotted At Director Luv Ranjan's House

Ranbir Kapoor (L), Shraddha Kapoor (R) at Luv Ranjan's house. (courtesy: foto_grame)

Highlights Shraddha Kapoor announced her association with the project last year

Earlier, there were reports of Deepika Padukone being cast in the film

This will be Ranbir and Shraddha's first project together

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor featured on Thursday's list of trends after they were photographed outside filmmaker Luv Ranjan's office in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Flashbulbs popped at the co-stars as they arrived at Luv Ranjan's office in their respective cars. Both Shraddha and Ranbir were seen wearing masks. The untitled film will mark Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's first project together. Shraddha announced her association with the project in December last year by replying to Luv Ranjan's tweets. "Super excited for this," wrote the actress.

Check out the pictures here:

The makers of the film announced the project on social media and tweeted: "Luv Ranjan's next to star Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film will release on March 26, 2021." Read the tweet here:

Luv Ranjan's next to star Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film will release on 26th March 2021. — Luv Films (@LuvFilms) December 20, 2019

Earlier there were reports of Deepika Padukone being cast in the film, after the actress was photographed outside Luv Ranjan's office. However, a section of the Internet wasn't quite happy about the actress' association with #MeToo accused Luv Ranjan. A series of #NotMyDeepika tweets surfaced online after Deepika was photographed at the office.

Luv Ranjan is best-known for directing the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series. He also directed the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which emerged as a hit at the box office. He also produced Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De , last year.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the 2018 film Sanju (Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's biopic). The actor will next be seen in Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. He will also be seen in Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the 202 action-thriller Baaghi 3, in which she shared screen space with Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh.