Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor Spotted At Luv Ranjan's House. Film On The Cards?

Highlights Ranbir's association with the project was announced last year The untitled film also stars Ajay Devgn Ranbir and Deepika have worked together in 3 films earlier

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor occupied a top spot on the list of trends on Saturday. The reason- both the actors were photographed at filmmaker Luv Ranjan's residence in Mumbai. Flashbulbs popped at the actors incessantly as they were seen exiting the Pyar Ka Punchnama director's house. Ranbir Kapoor's association with Luv Ranjan's untitled film, which also stars Ajay Devgn, was announced last year. However, Deepika's involvement in the film has not been officially announced as of now. This is not the first time that Deepika and Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space. They have earlier worked together in films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.

Last year, Luv Ranjan shared a picture along with Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor and he wrote: "Luv Ranjan's next to star Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor." Luv Ranjan is best-known for directing the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series. He also directed the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which emerged as a hit at the box office.

Luv Ranjan's next to star Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor. pic.twitter.com/waN9IsF8wA — Luv Films (@LuvFilms) May 15, 2018

Deepika Padukone's forthcoming films include Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, in which she will be seen playing the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will also be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife Roma Dev in Kabir Khan's '83, in which her husband Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has Ayan Mukerjee's Brahmastra and Shamshera in the pipeline.

