What Deepika Padukone Did At Wimbledon With Sister Anisha

Anisha Padukone with Deepika Padukone. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Highlights "I really couldn't have asked for more," wrote Deepika Deepika referred to Anisha as "bundle of joy" in her post Deepika and Anisha watched the Wimbledon men's final together

Deepika Padukone, who attended the Wimbledon men's final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic over the weekend, after much ado, shared a picture of herself along with her "bundle of joy" on her Instagram profile on Tuesday. For those who don't know, the aforementioned "bundle of joy" was is her golfer sister Anisha Padukone. In her post, Deepika described the match as one of the "most iconic moments in sporting history." Besides the intriguing match, what caught her attention were the "strawberries and cream." In the aforementioned photograph, the "Padmaavat" actress can be seen planting a kiss on her sister's forehead as they pose together, twinning in white outfits."

Deepika accompanied the post with the hashtag "#SisterAct" and wrote: "To witness what will be remembered as one of the most iconic moments in sporting history with this bundle of joy... I really couldn't have asked for more. Oh! And there were strawberries and cream too." Check out Deepika's post here:

Deepika made an impressive statement at the match in a white Ralph Lauren jumpsuit. She completed her look with a brown leather tote and black sunglasses. Here's a closer look at Deepika's outfit of the day:

Deepika's love for sports is multi-faceted and it doesn't come as much of a surprise to us. Before making it big in Bollywood, she was a National level Badminton player, just like her father Prakash Padukone while her sister Anisha Padukone is a professional golfer.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone, will next be seen playing the role of Kapli Dev's wife Roma Dev in the Kabir Khan-directed sports drama '83, which stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. Other than that, she also has Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak in the pipeline.

