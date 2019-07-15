Deepika Padukone, Dressed In Wimbledon White, Watched Novak Djokovic Vs Roger Federer Thriller. See Pics

Deepika Padukone with her sister Anisha in Wimbledon finale (Courtesy: deepveer_updates/)

While you were biting your nails watching Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday, Deepika Padukone and sister Anisha were biting their nails in the stands. Deepika, at least, was likely rooting for Djoker whom she is friends with - they were spotted grabbing dinner in Los Angeles in 2016. Deepika, who was filming her Hollywood xXx 3 there, was infamously identified by the tabloid press as 'mystery woman,' outraging fans back home. But the 33-year-old actress has both a Djoker and a Fed Express connect - in 2014, she played a tennis friendly in New Delhi where both tennis stars were present, as were Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sunil Gavaskar, Sania Mirza and Riteish Deshmukh.

Anyhow, Novak Djokovic won the Wimbledon in a hard-fought final this year, as he had the last time Deepika Padukone watched a final match - in 2015; it was Djokovic vs Federer then as well and the Padukones attended as a family. This time, it seemed to be just the sisters. Deepika posted a picture of their invite to the match:

She went in her own version of tennis whites - a Ralph Lauren outfit that looks like a jumpsuit:

Photographer Manav Manglani Instagrammed pictures of the sisters at the match:

Deepika Padukone almost became a badminton player like her legendary father Prakash Padukone and, in fact, did play badminton at national level. The sport's loss is showbiz's gain; Deepika is still the go-to star when athletic abilities are called for which made her a natural choice in 2014's star-studded exhibition match in the International Premier Tennis League tournament in New Delhi. The match itself was played by Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer but Deepika grabbed a tennis racquet in a short post-match friendly.

Deepika Padukone kisses Novak Djokovic of the UAE Royals during the International Premier Tennis League pic.twitter.com/DoLyZZLCOO — NovakDjokovicFanClub (@NovakFanClub) December 8, 2014

Sania Mirza was around; so were Aamir and Akshay. Riteish documented the moment for posterity.

Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh have been in the UK for the past month filming '83, in which Ranveer plays Kapil Dev and Deepika his wife Romi. The film, directed by Kabir Khan, is based on India's historic first cricket World Cup win.

