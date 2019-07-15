Deepika Padukone's Day At Wimbledon Was 'Stuff Of Sporting Dreams.' See Sister Anisha's Post

Anisha Padukone Instagrammed this image. (Image courtesy: anishapadukone )

Deepika Padukone and sister Anisha attended the Wimbledon men's final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in England on Sunday and while we await Deepika's posts, Anisha made our day by sharing glimpses from their epic day. Anisha, a golfer, shared several photosof the match on her Instagram profile, as well as a picture of the sisters posing together, both dressed appropriately in white. "The kind of stuff sporting dreams are made of," Anisha captioned her photo. And before you take a look at the aforementioned pictures, we must tell you that the stuff which make "sporting dreams" also includes delicious pastries and sandwiches. Sounds yum?

Now check out the pictures shared by Anisha Padukone - scroll to the end:

Photographer Manav Manglani posted pictures of Deepika and Anisha Padukone watching Djokovic beat Federer. Deepika shared a picture of their invite. See the posts.

Both Prakash Padukone's daughters have inherited his sporting genes. Anisha, as mentioned, is a golfer; Deepika played badminton at a national level and considered sticking to it before switching to modelling and acting. The Padukones were at the 2015 Wimbledon men's final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer (the result was the same as this year). Deepika also knows Djoker socially - a couple of years ago, they caught up over dinner in Los Angeles where she was filming xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage. In 2014, Deepika, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar joined Djokovic and Federer at an International Premier Tennis League friendly in New Delhi. Sunil Gavaskar, Sania Mirza and Riteish Deshmukh were also present.

Here are pictures from the event we are talking about.

Deepika Padukone kisses Novak Djokovic of the UAE Royals during the International Premier Tennis League pic.twitter.com/DoLyZZLCOO — NovakDjokovicFanClub (@NovakFanClub) December 8, 2014

Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh will next be seen in '83, where Ranveer will play the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev and Deepika will play Kapil's wife Romi. The film is based on India's historic first cricket World Cup win.

