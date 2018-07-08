An Update About Ranbir Kapoor And Ajay Devgn's Next Film

Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn will release in 2020

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 08, 2018 17:47 IST
Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn with Luv Ranjan (Image courtesy taran_adarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Ranbir Kapoor And Ajay Devgn's film will be a Christmas release
  2. This will be the actors' second collaboration together
  3. Ranbir and Ajay Devgn last worked in 2010's Rajneeti

Luv Ranjan's untitled film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn, has finally got a release date. Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn's will release on December 25, 2020, a tweet on Luv Films Twitter handle announced. "Luv Ranjan's next directorial, starring Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor to release on 25th December, 2020," the tweet read. Ranbir and Ajay Devgn have previously co-starred in 2010's Rajneeti, which was directed by Prakash Jha. The untitled film will be the actors' second venture together. The collaboration of the trio for a film was announced by the filmmaker's production house on social media earlier this year.
 

 


Talking to news agency IANS about his film, Luv Ranjan had earlier said: "When an actor is excited about their role and their character in the film - things like whether it's a one hero or two hero film is immaterial. The fact is that both the actors found the script amazing."

The filmmaker and the actors have refrained from divulging details about the film. The untitled project is being co-produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg's Luv Films. "Luv Films is looking forward to this project. We do a lot of work with T-Series and will continue to do so. However, as far as Luv's next with Ajay and Ranbir is concerned, it's too early to talk about it. Discussions are on but nothing has been finalised yet," Mr Garg said in a statement to IANS.

Luv Ranjan announced the film after the phenomenal success of Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, which released earlier this year. Despite receiving mixed response from the audience and critics, the film had collected over Rs 110 crore.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor's last film Sanju is doing wonders at the box office. The film has earned over Rs 230 crore so far. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. Sanju also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal.

Ajay Devgn, who was last seen Raid, is currently working on an untitled project, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh. He is also working on a biopic based on the life of Tanaji Malusare. Titled Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, the film traces the life of Maratha general, who reconquered the fort of Kondana in 1670's Battle of Sinhagad with the help of his pet monitor lizard.

 

Trending

