Shraddha Kapoor Is 'Super Excited' For Her Next Film With Ranbir Kapoor

The film will mark Shraddha Kapoor's first project with Ranbir Kapoor.

Highlights Luv Ranjan announced the lead actress for his next film

"Super excited for this!" tweeted Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's next film Street Dancer 3D will release on January 24

Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently filming Brahmastra, will co-star with Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next film. The actress' excitement spilled onto Twitter, where she announced her association with the project and wrote: "Super excited for this!" The film, which will be produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, will open in theatres on March 26, 2021. The yet-to-be-titled film will mark Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's first project together and we couldn't be more thrilled about it. Luv Ranjan has worked on several films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and De De Pyaar De. He is currently producing Malang.

It was earlier reported that Deepika Padukone will feature along with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's film. After pictures of her visiting the filmmaker with Ranbir Kapoor went viral, several publications such as Times Of India and SpotboyE suggested that both actors will co-star with Ajay Devgn and Nushrat Bharucha in the film. While Deepika Padukone was never officially announced as a part of the project, pictures of her meeting #MeToo accused Luv Ranjan stirred controversy on social media, where her fans urged her not to work with the filmmaker.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is reportedly no longer a part of the project. In October, a report in Pinkvilla stated that the actor, who has previously worked with Luv Ranjan in De De Pyaar De, reportedly walked out of the film, after which it got "derailed." However, Luv Ranjan denied the reports and stated that the film is still in progress. He told news agency PTI: "It hasn't been shelved. The work is going on. There will be a proper announcement... That's when I will talk about it."

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Brahmastra while Shraddha's next film Street Dancer 3D will release on January 24.