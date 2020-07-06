Shraddha Kapoor's 'Epic' Straight Face Steals The Show In Her Birthday Wish For Brother Siddhanth

Shraddha Kapoor shared this throwback (courtesy shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor dug out an epic blast from the past, in which she sports an "epic" expression. Shraddha Instagrammed the throwback photo to wish her brother Siddhanth Kapoor on his birthday today. Siddhanth Kapoor is celebrating his 36th birthday today and Shraddha knows just how to make it all the more special. Sharing a childhood memory from her family albums, featuring pint-sized versions of the Kapoor siblings, Shraddha dedicated this adorable note to Siddhanth: "Today is a very special day! It's my brother's birthday! My bringer of joy, silliness, strength, my conscience keeper and major TP partner, Happy Birthday Bhaiya! I love you mostest."

Siddhanth Kapoor, who thanked her sister for the cute little birthday wish, couldn't resist commenting on her expression in the photo. "Love you. BTW, your straight face in this photo is just EPIC," he wrote in the comments.

Little versions of Shraddha and Siddhanth also recently featured in their aunt Padmini Kolhapure's blast from the past. Can you spot the two in this throwback?

Shraddha and Siddhanth recently trended for their post about going on an adventure. Chill, they simply went grocery shopping during the lockdown but Siddhanth summed up adventure feels like this: "It's a lot of fun when you go grocery shopping with your sibling. Stay safe and all. When you are with someone at a close distance, make sure you are wearing a mask. For your safety and others around."

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3, which released just before the coronavirus lockdown was imposed earlier in March. Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship remains Siddhanth Kapoor's last project. Siddhanth and Shraddha Kapoor co-starred for the first time in 2017 movie Haseena Parkar, based on the life of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's sister.