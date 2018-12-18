Shraddha Kapoor Smiling Ear-To-Ear In Old Pic Is What Childhood Memories Are Made Of

Shraddha Kapoor Instagrammed this photo (courtesy shraddhakapoor)

Young Shraddha Kapoor smiling ear-to-ear in a throwback photo will really make your day! The 31-year-old actress recently shared an old photo on Instagram, also featuring her brother Siddhanth, from the archives of her childhood memories. Dedicating the post to her actor brother, Shraddha borrowed the lyrics of a song and tweaked it slightly to write: "Phulon ka taaron ka... sabka kehna hai... ek hazaaron mein... mere bhaiyaa hai!" Siddhanth also left an adorable note in the comments section: "Meri jaan, this photo though. Your smile is covering the whole frame. Unreal." Meanwhile, Shraddha's Instafam agreed with Siddhanth that Shraddha's smile is the cutest: "Never change your smile," read a comment while another added: "Cuteness overloaded pic!"

In the photo, a young Shraddha is clearly amused to have been posing with her elder brother Siddhanth, who also sports a cute expression on his face.

Check out Shraddha's throwback post here:

Siddhanth Kapoor often features on Shraddha's throwback photos. Seen this rakhi post featuring Siddhanth?

Blessed to tie Rakhi every year to my 2 precious brothers. Happy Raksha Bandhan bros @SiddhanthKapoor@priyanksharmapic.twitter.com/OzEWf6GNBB — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 29, 2015

Shraddha and Siddhanth Kapoor shared screen space for the first time in 2017 for the Apoorva Lakhia-directed biopic on underworld mob boss Haseena Parkar, who became an indispensable part of the male-dominated dark underbelly of Mumbai. While Shraddha played the titular role, Siddhanth featured as Haseena's mobster brother Dawood Ibrahim.

Siddhanth Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with 2017 film Shootout At Wadala and also has Ugly, Jazbaa and Paltan on his resume.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor has films such as Prabhas' Saaho, Chhichhore and the Saina Nehwal biopic in the pipeline.