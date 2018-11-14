Chhichhore: Shraddha Kapoor Starts Filming For Nitesh Tiwari's Next

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu (Courtesy shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor has started shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's next film Chhichhore, which went on floors in September. The actress announced on Twitter that she is "excited" to start the new journey. "Time to get back into it. Excited to start a new journey. Day 1 for me on Chhichhore," Shraddha wrote on Twitter. Though nothing much has been revealed about the plot, Sajid Nadiadwala - producer of the film - in a previous tweet wrote that Chhichhore is a "riveting story of today's generation". Chhichhore also features Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla and Prateik Babbar. It was earlier reported that Shraddha had been diagnosed with dengue and therefore she was taking a break from her shooting schedule.

Time to get back in to it! Excited to start a new journey. Day 1 for me on #Chhichhore@NGEMovies@niteshtiwari22@itsSSR — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) November 14, 2018

Varun Sharma also started shooting for Chhichhore with Shraddha Kapoor. "And back on set! Kicking off the second schedule for Chhichhore. Ho gayi Chutti Khatam ab wapis aate hai Chhichorapanti main (Done with holidays)," he tweeted.

And Baccckk On Set!!Kicking Off the 2nd Sched for #Chhichhore Ho gayi Chutti Khatam ab Wapis Aate hai Chhichorapanti main! Have the Most Amazing Day Guys!! — Varun Sharma (@varunsharma90) November 14, 2018

The makers of Chhichhore unveiled the first poster of the film last month. The poster featured all the actors dressed in two drastically different get-ups. "A timeless tale of time pass Chhichhore, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and an insanely talented cast. Releasing on 30th August, 2019," Nitesh Tiwari captioned the poster. Take a look at the poster here:

Chhichhore is director Nitesh Tiwari's first film after <>Dangal, which released in 2016. The first schedule of the film concluded in October. Nitesh Tiwari announced the schedule wrap with this post:

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor also has SAINA and Saaho in the line-up. The actress was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which also featured Shahid Kapoor.