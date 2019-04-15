Trending: Pics Of Shraddha Kapoor And Prabhas From The Sets Of Saaho

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas in a still from Saaho. (Image courtesy: shraddhaxdaily)

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas occupied a spot on the list of trends after a still from their forthcoming film Saaho surfaced on social media. In the now viral picture, film's lead pair Shraddha and Prabhas can be seen lovingly looking at each other. Shraddha can be seen dressed in a pink dress and Prabhas can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and they look simply amazing together. Neither Shraddha nor Prabhas had shared the picture on their social media handle. However, the picture has been curated by several fan clubs on Instagram. Without much ado, check out the picture here:

Saaho is a high-octane action film, which has been directed by Sujeeth and it will be produced by Vamsi. Other than Prabhas and Shraddha, Saaho also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi , Arun Vijay and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Saaho has been extensively shot across Hyderabad, Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Romania and other parts of Europe. The film went on floors in August 2017.

The first poster of the film was released on Prabhas' birthday in 2017. In the poster, Prabhas can be seen dressed in an overcoat and he can be seen walking on a smoggy street with high-rise buildings in the backdrop. Check out the poster of Saaho here:

Saaho will release in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu simultaneously and it will clash with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House at the box office. All the films are scheduled to release on August 15 next year.

Saaho marks the debut of Shraddha Kapoor in the Telugu film industry.

