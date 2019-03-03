Shades Of Saaho 2: After Prabhas, Meet Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor in a still from Saaho. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights The second Shades Of Saaho video released on Shraddha Kapoor's birthday Saaho, also starring Neil Nitin Mukesh, is slated for 2019 release The Sujeeth-directed film also features Mandira Bedi and Jackie Shroff

Guns, ammo, high-octane stunts, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are the highlights of the second video of the of Shades Of Saaho series released by the filmmakers on Shraddha Kapoor's birthday today. Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas' Saaho, which is slated for 2019 release, appears to be high on action, intense cop drama. After stitching together several stunts and action sequences in the BTS video, we get a glimpse of Shraddha firing a gun at an unknown person. From the first video in the Shades Of Saaho series we know that Shraddha plays the role of a cop while Prabhas appears to be stuck in the heart of a conspiracy. In this Shades Of Saaho video, only Prabhas gets a dialogue - "Boom!"

Watch Shades Of Saaho 2 here:

Saaho, which is being made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously, is directed by Sujeeth and it promises pretty intense action. The film has been shot in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Romania.

The filmmakers have roped in Hollywood's famed stunts coordinator Kenny Bates to supervise the action sequences. In Abu Dhabi, the team filmed one the most expensive action sequence (apparently worth Rs 90 crore) of the film. Prabhas had earlier said that '90 per cent of the film's action sequences will be real.'

He told Khaleej Times: "We crashed around 37 cars and five trucks. We wanted everything real instead of going for Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI) as it gives a real impact. Generally, you have 70 per cent CGI and 30 per cent real but over here in Abu Dhabi, we opted for a more real shoot. This will be something that no one has seen before."

Saaho is Prabhas' first film after the super-successful Baahubali series. Saaho also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff and Mandira Bedi.