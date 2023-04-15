Vicky Kaushal's ROFL Reaction To A Paparazzo Mistakenly Wishing Him "Happy Anniversary"

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal pictured at the Mumbai airport.

How we missed seeing Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at the airport. The actors made up for it on Friday night as they were clicked at the Mumbai airport. The couple landed in Mumbai last night and were seen twining and winning in grey. Katrina opted for a grey t-shirt, pants and boots. Vicky too kept it casual in a grey sweatshirt, black pants and sneakers. Both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were pictured clicking selfies with fans at the airport. The pictures of the star couple at the airport are trending a great deal on social media. Meanwhile, when Vicky was making his way out of the airport, a paparazzo mistakenly wished him happy anniversary. "Vicky bhai happy anniversary," said the paparazzo. The actor hilariously replied, "Kisi aur ka chipka raha hai mere ko (he is wishing me on someone else's anniversary)." FYI, it was Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's anniversary yesterday.

See Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at the airport here:

Katrina Kaif at the airport

Katrina Kaif at the airport

Katrina Kaif with fans

Vicky Kaushal at the airport

Vicky Kaushal at the airport

Vicky Kaushal at the airport

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry. On their first wedding anniversary, Katrina Kaif wrote this, "My ray of light. Happy one year."

Vicky had wished Katrina on first anniversary like this, "Time flies... but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine."

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also star on Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She will also feature in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The actor was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.