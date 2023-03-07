Holi 2023: Katrina Kaif Celebrated With Vicky Kaushal, His Family And Her Sister Isabelle

Image was shared by Katrina Kaif.(courtesy:katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif has blessed our social media feeds with not one but two happy images of her Holi celebration. No prizes for guessing that the actress celebrated the festival this time around at home with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. The couple were joined by Vicky Kaushal's parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal as well as Katrina's sister Isabella Kaif. In the first post, Vicky and Katrina – with their faces smeared with colours – are attempting to take a selfie as Isabella photobombs them with a goofy pose. In the second selfie, the couple are joined by Vicky's parents and Isabella. In the caption, Katrina Kaif said: “Happy Holiiiiiiiiiiiii,” with a rainbow emoji.

Ileana D'Cruz replied to the post saying, “Ugh cute!” while Shweta Bachchan dropped a heart-eye emoji.

Vicky Kaushal also posted the same selfie of the family and wrote: “Happy Holi to all of you from all of us!”

The actor also took the gastronomic route and showed fans what he was eating on the special day. He shared an image of a plate with puri, chole, and a dessert. He also scribbled, “Happy Holi,” on his Instagram Stories post.

Recently, in an interview with Lifestyle Asia, Vicky Kaushal spoke about life after marriage. He candidly confessed that he is far from being a "perfect husband" but constantly works on himself. "I'm not perfect in any way. Not as a husband, a son, a friend, or an actor. I think that's the ongoing quest and the process of reaching that is, I think, where I've always wanted to be. Being perfect is like a mirage, you know? You always feel you're reaching there but you're never quite there. So, I don't think I'm a perfect husband. I don't think I'm perfect in any way, but I try to be the best version of a husband I can be at any given moment,” he said.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been married since 2021. On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Merry Christmas, while Vicky Kaushal will appear in Sam Bahadur.