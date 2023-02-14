Viral: Katrina Kaif Wasn't At Kiara-Sidharth's Reception So The Internet Photoshopped Her Into Pic Of Vicky Kaushal

Vicky and Katrina's photoshop edit. (courtesy: katrinasfc)

At Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Mumbai reception over the weekend, Vicky Kaushal showed up solo. Vicky, who co-starred with Kiara in Govinda Naam Mera recently, was pictured at her reception, minus wife Katrina. Katrina too has worked with Sidharth Malhotra in Baar Baar Dekho. A day after Kiara-Sidharth's reception, a couple of fan clubs shared an edited picture with Katrina Kaif photoshopped alongside husband Vicky Kaushal in the frame. The photoshopped picture is now viral. "I wish it would be real," wrote a fan of the couple. "They look so good together," read a second comment. "Oh my heart," read another comment.

See the photoshopped post here:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in Jaisalmer last week and they hosted a big, fat Bollywood reception in Mumbai over the weekend.

Coming back to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, the couple got married in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also star on Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She will also feature in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The actor was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He will also feature in an untitled Laxman Utekar film with Sara Ali Khan.