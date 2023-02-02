Vicky Kaushal On Love, Marriage And More: 'Don't Think I'm A Perfect Husband'

Vicky Kaushal with Katrina Kaif. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Vicky Kaushal, who never fails to serve husband goals, in a recent interview with Lifestyle Asia, opened up on his notions of "perfection." The actor said that he doesn't think he is a "perfect husband" but be strives to be one and constantly works on himself. The actor, who married Katrina Kaif in 2021, told Lifestyle Asia, "I'm not perfect in any way. Not as a husband, a son, a friend or an actor. I think that's the ongoing quest and the process of reaching that is, I think, where I've always wanted to be. Being perfect is like a mirage, you know? You always feel you're reaching there but you're never quite there. So, I don't think I'm a perfect husband. I don't think I'm perfect in any way, but I try to be the best version of a husband I can be at any given moment."

The Masaan actor added, "Of course, tomorrow I will be better than I was yesterday but I always try to do the best that I can. You learn a lot when you start living with a person and when you have a companion. I think in the past year, I've learned so much more than the years I was single because it's just beautiful how you start understanding another person's perspective and that makes you truly grow as a person."

Vicky Kaushal added that love brings out the best in him and he said, "I think a person in love is always the best version of themselves and I guess that's what is radiating out of me. I love my wife. I love my family. I'm in love with life. And I guess that is what comes out. I think that is what reaches the audience. I mean, I can only guess what makes them say these nice things about me but I'm grateful for these kind words. I'm as flawed as everybody else. But still, to be on the receiving end of such nice words, it's humbling. It's really nice and motivating," Lifestyle Asia quoted the actor as saying.

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.