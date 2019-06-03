Trending: Pics Of Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor From The Sets Of Brahmastra In Varanasi

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor photographed in Varanasi. (Image courtesy: _aliabhatt__0)

Not a day goes by without Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor occupying a spot on the list of trends for their rumored relationship (but more on that later). This is a story about the trending pictures from their forthcoming film Brahmastra's Varanasi schedule, which surfaced on social media on Monday. In one of the viral pictures, film's lead pair Ranbir and Alia can be seen seated on the deck of the boat while in another frame, the duo can be seen holding hands. Neither the makers of the film nor film's lead actress Alia Bhatt have shared the pictures on their social media handles. However, the pictures has been curated by several fan clubs on Instagram.

In the pictures, Alia can be seen wearing a white top and denims along with a long red shrug while Ranbir can be seen dressed in an olive green shirt and denims. Take a look at the pictures here:

Here are some more pictures of the Brahmastra co-stars, shooting in Varanasi.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor left for Varanasi on Thursday morning. The rumoured couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport together. Here are the pictures:

Alia Bhatt photographed at the Mumbai airport.

Ranbir Kapoor photographed at the Mumbai airport.

Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy directed by Ayan Mukerjee. Besides Ali and Ranbir, the film alsoa stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Akkineni Nagarjuna in key roles. The first part of the film is expected to release next year. The film has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

On the work front, Alia's last release was Kalank. She will next be seen Karan Johar's Takht. Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sanju. The actor has Shamshera in the pipeline.