Trending: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Spotted On Reported Vacation In Switzerland

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are co-starring in Brahmastra. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights They were filming in London before they landed in Switzerland Alia and Ranbir appeared to be comfortable while posing with fans Alia Bhatt was last seen in Kalank

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are reportedly on a vacation in Switzerland and a picture of the rumoured couple posing with their fans made its way onto the Internet. In the picture being circulated on social media by fan flubs, Alia Bhatt can be seen in a printed dress with a hot pink overcoat, while Ranbir Kapoor is dressed in black. Both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor appear to be unperturbed by the intrusion and posed happily with their fans. Earlier, it was reported that Alia Bhatt was filming Brahmastra with director Ayan Mukerji and the team in London and now, it appears that she has taken a short break from the shoot to catch up with Ranbir, who also stars in the film.

Here's the trending picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly from Switzerland:

Last week, Ayan Mukerji posted a picture of himself, Alia and the Brahmastra crew at the airport from their "London diaries" and wrote: "Adventure Of A Lifetime."

Here's Ayan Mukerji's post:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have reportedly been dating for quite some time now. They've attended several parties hosted by their colleagues together and Ranbir also frequently appears on Alia Bhatt's Instagram posts (sometimes only in photo credits). In turn, Alia features on social media posts shared by Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. This award season Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor declared their love for each other in their respective acceptance speeches, which trended for days.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt has signed up for Karan Johar's Takht, Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 and a film with SS Rajamouli. Ranbir Kapoor also has Yash Raj Films' Shamshera to look forward to.

