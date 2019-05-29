Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Made It A Tuesday To Remember At Karan Johar's

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji at Karan Johar's house

Highlights Karan Johar had a few visitors at his place on Tuesday evening Ranbir and Alia were among a few stars, who visited Karan on Tuesday Sidharth Malhotra was also spotted at Karan Johar's place

Director-producer Karan Johar had a few visitors at his place on Tuesday evening. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Siddharth Malhotra and Aarti Shetty, daughter of film producer Manmohan Shetty, were spotted arriving at Karan's place. Ranbir and Alia, who have been reportedly dating for a while now, arrived together along with Ayan Mukerji. The couple are often spotted spending time with each other. Rabir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra. The film will also feature mega star Amitabh Bachchan, along with Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Akkineni Nagarjuna. The film will release in the beginning of next of year.

Alia Bhatt shied away from the cameras and Ranbir flashed a victory sign for the paparazzi, when they were photographed arriving at Karan Johar's house. See pictures here:

Ranbir Kapoor spotted outside Karan Johar's house Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived together at Karan Johar's house

Sidharth Malhotra, who co-starred with Alia Bhatt in Student Of The Year, also arrived at Karan Johar's place. Sidharth and Alia were rumored to be dating some time ago. Sidharth was last seen in the film Aiyaary, which released last year. Here are pictures of the actor at Karan Johar's place:

Sidharth Malhotral outside Karan Johar's house

Ayan Mukerji, who has directed films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Wake Up Sidunder Karan Johar's Dharma Production banner, is currently busy with his new project Brahmastra. Aarti Shetty was also spotted at Karan Johar's residence. Take a look at Ayan and Aarti's pictures from Karan's house:

Ayan Mukerji at Karan Johar's residence

Aarti Shetty was also spotted at Karan Johar's house

Karan Johar recently produced Student Of The Year 2, which featured Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The film was directed by Punit Malhotra and received mixed reviews from the critics.