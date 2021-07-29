Trending Pics Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Her Co-Star From The Sets Of Ponniyin Selvan

Aishwarya Rai with her co-star. (courtesy raaghavan_murugan)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her Ponniyin Selvan co-star Raaghavan Murugan took a selfie break on the sets of Mani Ratnam's next directorial project. Raaghavan Murugan shared pictures with Aishwarya on his unverified Instagram account and he wrote in his caption: "With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Ma'am at the break of Ponniyin Selvan shoot and that was a great experience acting with her." He added the hashtag #ps1. The pictures have been trending big time on social media. The film boasts of an impressive star cast that includes Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others. The film is being produced by Lyca Productions

See the pictures here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, earlier this month, announced her association with the project by sharing the first poster of the period drama Ponniyin Selvan on her Instagram profile. The actress wrote: "The golden era comes to life. Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan PS1." The period drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son Of Ponni).

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has earlier worked with Mani Ratnam in the 2007 film Guru and the 2010 film Raavan, both of which featured Aishwarya's husband Abhishek Bachchan. The duo even worked together in the 1997 Tamil film Iruvar, which marked Aishwarya's debut in the Tamil film industry.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 musical Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, which was a box office debacle. She will reportedly be seen in Gulab Jamun, co-starring her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan. The film will be produced by Anurag Kashyap. She had also dubbed for the Hindi version of the 2019 film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, starring Angelina Jolie.