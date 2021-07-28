Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Her Stunning Self In Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 Calendar Shot

Dabboo Ratnani shared this image. (courtesy dabbooratnani)

After Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone and Vijay Deverakonda's pictures were shared from ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar over the last few months, a new shot of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was revealed on Wednesday and we love it. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's eyes do all the talking in the greyscale shot. The actress can be seen intensely staring into the camera and she looks every bit stunning. Sharing the actress' shot, Dabboo Ratnani wrote: "When you possess light within, you see it externally. Absolutely radiant Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar."

Without much ado, take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's shot here:

Earlier this month, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared the first poster of the period drama Ponniyin Selvan. Sharing the first poster of the film on her Instagram profile, the actress wrote: "The golden era comes to life. Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan PS1." The period drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son Of Ponni). The film boasts of an impressive star cast that includes Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.

In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 musical Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, which was a box office debacle. She will reportedly be seen in Gulab Jamun, co-starring her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan. The film will be produced by Anurag Kashyap.